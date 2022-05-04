How Prashanth Neel's KGF Made World Take Notice of Kannada Films

Kannada actor Yash's most recently released KGF Chaoter 2 is doing unstoppable business at the box office. The film is smashing all the box office records ever since it was released in theatres.

A few years ago, Sandalwood films used to be restricted to a section of the audience. Now, Sandalwood Director Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 1 changed the way Kannada movies are consumed worldwide. Yash's KGF 1 turned out to be a monstorus hit in 2019.

Now, The film's sequel, KGF 2, is also creating new records even in the third week after its release. The latest news we hear is that KGF 2 has joined Rs 100 crore club in four languages-Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. That's how kGF 2 has gone truly a Pan India.

The film is directed by Prashanth Neel. Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt among others are seen in key roles.

