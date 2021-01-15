How Is Prabhas Charging For Prashanth Neel's Salaar 45-Day Schedule

There isn't a single day without Prabhas news after the smash success of Baahubali. Not to mention, he is one of the busiest and costliest actors in Tollywood. As you all might be aware that Prabhas is all set to join hands with Prashanth Neel for 'Salaar'.

The film has been in the news since its inception. According to the reliable sources, Prabhas is likely to unveil his new look for the movie today during the inauguration. The film is expected to roll out in the last week of this month. Reports are doing the rounds that Prashanth Neel is planning to wrap up the entire shoot of Salaar in 45 days. Prabhas is one of the highest-paid stars in the entertainment industry. Prabhas' is believed to be charging around Rs 25 to 30 cr for Salaar.

Prabhas earning for Salaar is surprising everyone that he is earning 30 cr in one and half month. Ideally, it takes one or more for Prabhas to earn the same remuneration for other movies. It remains to be seen whether Prashanth Neel will really complete the project in 45 days or not as it is a big-budget film and it could take more than a year. Let's wait and watch how the film is going to progress in further days.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will soon be seen in 'Radhe Shyam' under the direction of Radha Krishna. The film is likely to be released during summer 2021. Pooja Hegde will be seen playing as the female lead opposite Prabhas in Radhe Shyam.