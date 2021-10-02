How Much is Pawan Kalyan's Hyderabad House Worth?

According to records obtained by Zapkey.com, Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan recently purchased a 676-yard home in Hyderabad's luxury Jubilee Hills area for Rs 12 crore.

On September 23, 2021, the sale deed was registered. According to the records, Kalyan, the younger brother of actor-politician Chiranjeevi, paid a stamp duty of Rs 66 lakh, a transfer duty of Rs 18 lakh, a registration cost of Rs 6 lakh, and mutation charges of Rs 1.2 lakh. Pawan Kalyan's given name is Konidala. According to the records, Pawan Kalyan paid Rs 12 crore for the 6350 sq ft home.

While Pawan fans are celebrating the news of the actor's new abode in Hyderabad, political observers are wondering the intention behind buying such a plush bungalow in a place away from Andhra Pradesh, where the actor has political ambitions.

A few even say that since Andhra people are happy with the current ruling government the chances of Pawan even becoming an opposition are bleak.

Now, with Pawan buying a house in Hyderabad one wonders if the actor turned politician is willing to put a full stop to his political career and shift base to Telangana again.

