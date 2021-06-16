How Much is Pawan Kalyan's Ex-wife Renu Desai Net Worth?

Renu Desai, known for her Evergreen Telugu films Johnny and Badri, co-starred with Pawan Kalyan. Renu Desai will always be in the news for some reason related to Pawan Kalyan. As we all know, Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan fell in love on the sets of Badri and then they got married. However, due to some issues, they divorced ten years ago. Renu Desai and her children, Akira and Aadya, live together in Pune, while Pawan Kalyan occasionally visits them.

Renu Desai has re-entered the Telugu industry as a judge on the Zee Telugu dance show. Renu Desai visits Hyderabad for her shootings. Earlier there was much speculation that Pawan Kalyan has given a large sum of money as alimony to Renu during their divorce. But in an interview, Renu Desai has opened up and said Pawan Kalyan did not give her anything. And she explained that he was carrying out his responsibilities as a father to their children. Now, there is another rumour doing rounds about her assets and properties. Renu Desai is said to have assets worth Rs 40 crore and believed to own homes in Pune and Hyderabad. However, there is no official confirmation on this