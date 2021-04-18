Pawan Kalyan Remuneration For Vakeel Saab Profit Share

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is basking in the success of hsi recent release, Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of the Hindi hit Pink.

The film is doing exceptionally well at the box office. It is a comeback movie of the actor after three years and the film so far has earned more than Rs 90 cr plus at the ticket window. It is being speculated that Vakeel Saab is struggling at the box office and the second wave of COVID seems to be the reason.

Audience are scared to step out of their homes due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The film has made a business of Rs 70 cr and it has raked in Rs 60 cr share. However, Vakeel Saab is yet to enter into the profits zone and it could enter into the profit zone which it will do when the film makes abusiness of Rs 150 cr gross.

As per the latest buzz in trade circles, Pawan Kalyan has charged Rs 50 cr as his remuneration for Vakeel Saab. Murmurs are even doing the rounds regarding the share Pawan Kalyan secured in Vakeel Saab profits. There’s no official report whether Pawan Kalyan got a share from film profits. However, people are asking how much will be the actor-politician get in Vakeel Saab Profits.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is under home isolation as he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju.