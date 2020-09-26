This Is How Much Nayanthara Spent On Vignesh’s Birthday

Sizzling actress Nayanthara is one of the highest-paid actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been dating filmmaker Vignesh Shivan for a long time now. She often accompanies Vignesh at various events and occasions. Recently, the couple jetted off to Goa in a private jet to celebrate her beau's birthday. The latest we hear is that Nayanthara is believed to have spent Rs 25 lakhs to celebrate her fiance Vignesh's birthday in Goa. We don't know whether Nayanthara really spent 25 lakhs for a three day trip but this has become a hot topic on social media.

For the last two years, Nayanthara had celebrated his birthday in a foreign country. But, this time she has chosen ‘Goa’ as a venue to celebrate his 35th birthday due to COVID-19.

Earlier, there were rumours about Nayanthara and Vignesh tying the knot soon. Recently, Vignesh stated to a leading tabloid, “Rumours about our wedding keep coming up from time to time. We both have professional goals to achieve. We cannot think about marriage before that. Also, we are happy with the way things are right now.”

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have fallen in love with each other after their film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.