How Much Losses Did Sankranthi Box Office Winner KRACK Suffer Due To Vijay's Master?

KRACK starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan has released and the film is going great guns at the box office. The film is roaring at the box office. It has set the cash registers ringing ever since its release on January 9. The film has shattered many records. The film is going steady at the box office even in the second week. Ravi Teja's KRACK is running to full houses across the globe. Megastar Chiranjeevi and other few celebs have been praising for Ravi Teja's performance in the film. Audience and Ravi Teja fans can't stop gushing about the film.

As you all might aware that Ravi Teja's KRACK is having a tough battle with Vijay's Master. Among these two films, Ravi Teja's KRACK is heading to become the blockbuster hit of this year. The buzz on social media suggests that Vijay's Master seems to have taken a toll on KRACK box office collections.

If sources are to be believed, Vijay's Master has gotten more screens than Ravi Teja's KRACK in Telugu states. Master is dubbed version film and the distributors of the movie have given more screens to the film instead of Ravi Teja's KRACK. One user commented on social media Due to lack of theatres, the film has managed to earn Rs 3 cr so far and if not the film would have earned Rs 30 cr by this time only in Nizam area. If we go by fan calculations then KRACK seems to have faced approximately Rs 27 cr loss at the box office. Take a look at the tweet:

Gopichand is basking in the success of KRACK and He is also planning to make a sequel to KRACK. Next up, Gopichand has been teamed up with Mythri Movie Makers for a new project. The announcement about his new project is expected out to be soon a few weeks from now. Keep watching this space for more updates.