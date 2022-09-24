How Much Does Vijay Deverakonda Charge For Brand Endorsement Deals

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is keeping himself occupied with tons of work. Vijay Deverakonda has signed another brand endorsement deal. Vijay Deverakonda is the new brand ambassador for the leading beverage brand 'Thums Up'.

They are planning a television ad with Vijay Deverakonda. Currently, the preparation for Vijay Deverakonda's Thums Up ad is taking place at Annapurna 7 acres studio. Vijay Deverakonda is expected to join the shoot shortly. Vijay Deverakonda is charging a fancy pay to be the face of Thums Up.

In the meantime, Vijay Deverakonda's last outing Liger is now streaming on Disney plus hotstar. The film failed to garner good viewership even on OTT. Liger has ended up as the biggest disaster in Deverakonda's career.

He has pinned all his hopes on his forthcoming film Kushi. The film is set to arrive in theatres on December 23, 2022.

The film features Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead in the film. Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

