Most of the cine goers are familiar with the name of Tollywood actor Bhramanandam. He is mostly seen in comedian roles. The actor has worked in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada movies too. Bhramanandam's star status in the film industry is no less than a hero. We need not tell you that he is the busiest actor in the film industry. He stands first among the actors to have worked in most number of movies with all the top heroes which is a record in itself.

Until recently, producers had the practice of taking call sheet dates from this actor prior to seeking the dates from lead actors. Now-a-days, Bhramanandam has tapered his presence in movies to some extent.

The actor turned a year older yesterday and he was flooded with greetings from colleagues and fans. Now, there's a recent report about the actor's wealth doing the rounds on social media. We all know that Brahmi has been serving the film industry for years now. Bhramanandam is also the highest earning comedy actor in the country, as per reports. We hear the Telugu comedian earns more than Tamil artist Vadivelu, who's the most sought after comedian in Kollywood.

We hear that sometimes, Brahmanandam earns more remuneration than some lead actors and actresses in Telugu. It is learnt that he earns his remuneration on hourly basis, and sometimes on a number of days basis. If a report doing the rounds is any indication, Brahmanandam possessed 380 crores worth property in the year 2017 excluding his money in bank accounts. Now, it is said that his property worth has doubled. Hence Bhramanandam is one of the richest actors in the Telugu film industry right now.

Currently, Bhramanandam charges anywhere between 1 to 2 crores per movie depending on the character he plays and the length of the shooting schedule, we hear. He is one of the most expensive actors in the Telugu film industry.

Bhramanandam also owns many high-end cars. In 2017, he had Audi R8, Audi Q7, Mercedes Benz and other cars. He has a big bungalow at Hyderabad's posh Jubilee hills area. Brahmi is also said to own many agricultural lands in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together with several complexes in Hyderabad. It is believed that he has invested on some real estates ventures in a few cities.