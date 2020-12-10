How Much Does Alia Bhatt Pay Her Staff Per Day?

Bollywood actress Alia Bhat has come down to Hyderabad to take part in the shooting of the movie "RRR". SS Rajamouli has welcomed the actress and the photos of the director-actress duo exchanging pleasantries have gone viral on social media.

Now, we hear some interesting news about people who have come to work with Alia Bhat. It is said that about ten people are accompanying this actress, and they include four bouncers, one hair stylist, one costume assistant, one manager, one personal driver, and a person who looks after Alia's food, accommodation, and another who takes care of her financial transactions.

All these people have come down to Hyderabad. Each one of them are reportedly paid one lakh per day which works out to ten lakhs per day for all these people. This also confirms that Alia Bhat also gets fat remuneration for her work.

RRR took off in the year 2018 in Hyderabad and Mega star Chiranjeevi had launched the shooting of the movie. The movie stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn, and others in the movie. Ram Charan has been cast as Telugu freedom fighter Alluri Seetha Ramaraju in RRR. Alia Bhat will be enacting the role of Seetha opposite Ram Charan in the movie.

Jr NTR will be essaying the role of Komaram Bheem. Rajamouli has already revealed the first look of these two prominent characters. The release of the movie may get delayed due to Coronavirus. The "RRR" movie which is being produced with a whopping budget of 500 crores, has created a lot of expectations among cine buffs.