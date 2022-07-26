How Much Did Samantha Pay Ormax for No.1 Pan India Actress Title

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a known celebrity to all sections of the audience. She forayed into films with Ye Maya Chesave and it was a breakthrough film in her career.

Recently, Samantha graced the celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan. She was seen alongside Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. Karan Johar congratulated Samantha for being the most popular actress in Omrax list. Samantha replied saying that she had paid a high price to Omrax to be in the top place.

Of course, the actress did not mean it one bit. We all know how Samantha has worked her way up to the top. From playing the girl next door to the bold girl in Family Man 2 Samantha has come a long way.

Obviously, It was Samantha's funny reply to Karan Johar. However, it has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. People are assuming that Samantha really paid for it. A section of the audience is debating on social media as to how much Samantha would have been paid to Omrax to grab the No.1 actress position.

Also Read: Macherla Niyojakavargam Unable To Reach Audience



On the career front, Samantha has a slew of films lined up for release, Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and Kushi.