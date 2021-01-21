How Much Did KGF Climax Scene Cost Filmmakers?

Actor Yash's KGF: Chapter-2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The makers of the movie have unleashed the much-awaited teaser of 'KGF: Chapter-2' on the occasion of Yash's birthday. The teaser went viral on social media platforms. That's not all, KGF: Chapter-2 went on to beat Baahubali teaser became the highest viewed teaser in India.

The teaser received immensely love and appreciation from all quarters. The latest news we hear the makers have spent Rs 12 cr only on climax scene. It is expected to be one of the major highlights in the film. It is being made with a whopping amount of Rs 100 cr. No doubt, the film will fetch double profits to its budget at the box office.

It is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. KGF 2 is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. The makers had scheduled to release the film earlier this year but due to lockdown, it got delayed. KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and Srinidhi Shetty.