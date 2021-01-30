How Much Did Amazon Pay Master Makers For OTT Streaming?

Actor Vijay could be upset with his recent outing 'Master' result. The film teaser and trailer were clocked millions of views on Youtube. The makers of the movie, Vijay and rest of the cast thought that the movie will do excellent business at the box office. Unfortunately, the couldn't meet to audience expectations and it failed miserably at the box office.

It is worth mentioning here that the film made a business of Rs 150 cr plus at the box office. The makers of the movie reaped double profits with negative reviews. The latest news we hear is Amazon Prime makers are believed to have paid extra amount to purchase the rights of 'Master'. Before the film, Master makers sold the film rights to Amazin Prime for a whopping amount of Rs 20 cr.

Vijay's Master was scheduled to release on Amazon Prime in the second week of February. Grapevine suggests that Amazon Prime seems to have asked Master makers that they want to release the film two weeks early. Master makers have demanded an extra amount of Rs 15 cr to Amazon to get the early release on Prime video. If reports are to go anything by, Amazon Prime paid another Rs 15 cr to get permission from the movie. Vijay's Master digital rights have been sold for a whopping price of Rs 35 cr.