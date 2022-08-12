How Much is Allu Arjun Charging For Pushpa The Rule?

Stylish star Allu Arjun's forthcoming film Pushpa The Rule is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this month. It's a known fact that Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise turned out to be a massive hit at the box office.

After the super success of Pushpa The Rise, Director Sukumar is said to have changed the script of Pushpa 2.

We are hearing reports that Sukumar and Allu Arjun have hiked their remuneration for Pushpa 2. Yes, what you read is right. If a report doing the rounds is any indication, then Allu Arjun is reportedly charging Rs 175 cr and Sukumar is getting a whopping Rs 75 cr paid for directing Pushpa 2. Bunny and Sukumar's remuneration total is around 250 cr plus.

The film's budget is said to be around Rs 200 cr excluding the remueration alone, which is about 250 crores.

There's a huge demand for Pushpa The Rule digital rights, some of the leading OTT platforms are said to be quoting a huge price to bag the rights of the film even before the film goes on floors.

