Stylish Star Allu Arjun's upcoming movie Pushpa is the most awaited film for the Telugu audience. The teaser of Pushpa got massive response and hit 6.5 crores views in one month. Earlier, Pushpa team had announced that the movie is set to release on August 13, 2021, but due to the spike in COVID cases across the state, the government has imposed a lockdown. The shooting of the movie has been put off till the situation in the state becomes normal.

Now there is a buzz doing the rounds that Pushpa will release in two instalments. The estimated budget of both parts should be approximately Rs 250 cr and the first part is likely to hit screens by October or December 2021. As per the source, Pushpa is a long-length movie and it is difficult to show the audience in one part. So the makers have decided to divide the script into two parts.

Officially, the news is yet to be confirmed by Pushpa makers. It seems that Rs 50 Cr will be paid to Allu Arjun for the second part.

Pushpa is an action thriller written and directed by Sukumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil (in his Telugu debut), and Rashmika Mandanna. The film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography and editing by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas respectively. Pushpa will be dubbed into Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada languages