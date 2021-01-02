How Many Film Offers Did Abijeet Get After Winning Bigg Boss?

Actor Abhijeet has been the talk of the town ever since he was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Abhijeet appearance on the show garnered love and attention from everywhere. In fact, the audience loved his chemistry with Dethadi Harika. He made his acting debut in 2012 with the movie 'Life Is Beautiful' but the film turned out to be a decent hit at the box office.

The latest news doing the rounds that Abhijeet is seems to have bags several projects which are roughly two films and 12 web series and they all are waiting for Abhijeet's approval. It remains to be seen whether Abhijeet will give nod to these films or not. If Abhijeet signs all 12 web series then he would be busy for a couple of years. We are pretty sure, this piece of news will surely make his fans go gaga on social media.

Abhijeet is basking in the success of Bigg Boss and grabbing the headlines for all good reasons. Speculations are doing the rounds that Abhijeet is likely to play a cameo role in 'F3' starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in lead roles. However, An official confirmation of Abhijeet's guest appearance in F3 is awaited. Keep watching this space for more updates.