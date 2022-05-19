How Indian Celebrities Reacted to The Boys Season 3 Trailer

Amazon Prime Video recently unveiled the explosive trailer of the upcoming season of The Boys. Since the trailer dropped, netizens along with celebs have gone ga-ga over this much anticipated trailer. The previous seasons have managed to create an army of enthusiasts who can’t wait to see Season 3 of the smash hit superhero satire. Indian celebrities and influencers couldn’t hold their excitement to watch what’s going to happen next.

Ishaan Khatter, Sunny Kaushal, Dhruv Sehgal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood are amongst few celebs who commented on the trailer on the Instagram page. Bringing their fan game on - popular influencers such as Kusha Kapila, Rohan Joshi and Jose Covaco too joined in on the bandwagon.

The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Season Three stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford.

The Boys Season 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting 3rd June. Check out the insanely inappropriate, blood-splattered, jaw dropping final trailer here