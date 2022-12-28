How Did Dhamaka Collect 49 Crores With Empty Theatres

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's latest outing Dhamaka has earned mixed reviews from all quarters. The film is barely surviving at the box office. In fact, Ravi Teja's Dhamaka is facing rejection at the box office.

If you look at ticket portals, one would easily see that the theatres are empty. The film was released on December 23, 2022. In less than a week of its release, how come Dhamaka collected Rs 49 cr with such a poor occupancy.

Are they real collections at all? It is hard to believe that Dhamaka collected Rs 49 cr in just five days. Probably, the film would have collected close to Rs 10 cr but it is highly impossible for the film to collect Rs 49 cr.

Ravi Teja's Dhamaka is an unbearable film and it is one of the biggest flops of this year.

The film has been directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina.