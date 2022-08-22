How Could Sukumar Launch Pushpa Without Allu Arjun, Ask Netizens

Stylish star Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film has been in the news since Bunny's Pushpa The Rise was critically acclaimed at the box office. After a long delay, Bunny's Pushpa is all set to go on floors.

Bunny's Pushpa The Rule was officially launched in Hyderabad on Monday. Sukumar and Mythri Movie Makers Producer Ravi Shankar were present at the Pushpa The Rule launch event. Bunny, who is the lead actor in Pushpa 2, was missing as he is in New York.

Bunny skipping his own film launch event has set tongues wagging on social media. A section of the audience are making nasty comments on Bunny saying he seems to be overconfident about the success of Pushpa The Rule. Even fans are wondering how could Sukumar launch the movie without Allu Arjun .

We really don't know why Allu Arjun agreed to sukumar holding the Pushpa The Rule launch event without him as he knew he would be in New York where he is attending

India's 75th Independence day celebrations. Bunny is representing our country in New York and so he couldn't make it to Pushpa The Rule muhurat event.

Pushpa 2 is directed by Sukumar. The bottom line is fans are mighty disappointed about Allu Arjun's absence in the pooja.

Rashmika, Sunil, Fahadh Faasil and Anasuya will be seen in prominent roles.