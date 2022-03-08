How Allu Arjun's Thaggedele, Main Jhukega Nahi Made Pushpa World Famous

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa became a household name in the country and created an impact like no other movie did in the recent past. People across all ages adapted to the gesture, and #ThaggedheLe and #MainJhukegaNahi soon became synonymous with celebrations. These were not just limited to Instagram but soon made its way to the cricket field as well, giving it a global touch. David Warner, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Ravichandran Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishaan Kishan among many others have all been a part of the Pushpa trend.

After taking a wicket during the recently held India vs Sri Lanka match, Ravindra Jadeja used #ThageddheLe as a mark of celebration. Virat Kohli, too, became a part of the celebration by taking to the same gesture. Players on the football field during ISL are taking to the Srivalli hookstep to celebrate. Pushpa has created a positive euphoria around the country and people are finding their own way to be a part of this celebration.

Not only did the movie do wonders at the North Indian box office, but also made its way to their heart. Bollywood celebrities have repeatedly spoken about how much they enjoyed the movie, and emulated the signature steps to show their love. The latest to join the list is Ranveer Singh doing the #ThaggedheLe gesture.

Politicians are also adapting to this new cultural phenomenon and the dialogue Pushpa flower nahi, fire has has resonated with many. Even our Defence Minister couldn’t stop himself from using Pushpa dialogues in a political rally.

Not just celebrities, people of all ages have embraced Pushpa and the craze doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

The Srivali hookstep has close to 3 million reels. Weddings in India are incomplete without Pushpa’s songs and gestures.

While the pre-pandemic release Baahubali might have had more collections, it is Pushpa that has created a wider reach when compared to even Baahubali. No doubt that Allu Arjun has created history and Pushpa is only going to grow bigger from here!