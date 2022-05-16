House Of Poornodaya- Srija Entertainments New Film Title Is First Day First Show

Yesteryear producer Edida Nageswara Rao made many classics under production house Poornodaya Movie Creations such as Siri Siri Muvva, Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam, Seethakoka Chiluka, Swayamkrushi, Swarna Kamalam etc. Apadbandhavudu with megastar Chiranjeevi was the last film from the banner.

From the banner of Poornodaya, a coming-of-age hilarious entertainer is coming and it’s titled First Day First Show (FDFS). It’s a re-launch for the banner. Edida Nageswara Rao’s granddaughter Srija Edida will produce, while Sriram Edida presents the movie under Srija Entertainments and Mitravinda Movies banners.

For the writing part, the film has the support of Jathi Ratnalu fame director Anudeep KV. He has provided story, while wrote the screenplay along with Vamsidhar Goud and Kalyan and penned dialogues alongside Vamsidhar Goud.

Vamsidhar Goud and Lakshmi Narayana P wield megaphone for the movie. FDFS is a fun ride about how a happy go lucky college student acquires First day first show tickets for his favourite hero's movie.

Srikanth Reddy and Sanchita Bashu are the hero and heroine of the movie that has some prominent faces in important roles. Melody songs specialist Radhan scores soundtracks, while Prasanth Ankireddy is the cinematographer. Madhav is the editor.

Cast: Srikanth Reddy, Sanchita Bashu, Thanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Reddy, Mahesh Achanta, Prabhas Sreenu, Gangavva, CVL Narasimha Rao, Vamsidhar Goud and Sai Charan Bojja

