Hollywood Actress In RRR Cast Leaks Release Date Of RRR: Check When Rajamouli Movie Is Hitting Theatres

Looks like fans have to wait a little longer for the release of SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film 'RRR'. The film features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. If you may recall, the film was supposed to hit the big screens on July 30, 2020, but it has been postponed. If you are waiting to know the release date of the film.

Then we have interesting news for you all. Hollywood actress Alison Doody has been roped to play a key role in the film. She leaked the release date of 'RRR' through Instagram. The much-awaited film 'RRR' is all set to hit the big screens on October 8, 2021. She also tagged the other cast and crew members of RRR on Instagram.

The film is being made on a lavish budget of Rs 350 cr and 'RRR' will be releasing in ten languages. It is produced by Danayya under D.V.V Entertainments. Ram Charan and Danayya has pinned huge hopes on 'RRR' as their last outing 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' failed miserably at the box office. It has an ensemble cast which includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Olivia Morris and others will appear in prominent roles.

Check out the poster right here: