Hit 2 Twitter Review
Young actor Adivi Sesh's much-awaited film Hit 2 has released in the theatres. After watching the crime thriller, the movie buffs shared HIT 2 reviews on social media. HIT 2 is directed by Sailesh Kolanu.
Here is what the audience has to say about the film. Take a look at the reviews right here:
#HIT2 decent first half with gripping sceans and engaging Bgm. Not such big twists in first half.
Overall an average first half.#HIT2onDec2#Hit2Movie #HIT2Trailer #Adavisesh
— praveen Chowdary kasindala (@PKasindala) December 1, 2022
Showtime🎥: #Hit2TheSecondCase #Hit2#Hit2Movie
— Bebbuli 🐯 (@Bebbuli_Roars) December 2, 2022
#Hit2 Review
POSITIVES:
1. #AdiviSesh
2. Duration
3. Production Values
4. Suspense regarding villain
5. BGM
6. Cinematography
7. Climax
NEGATIVES:
1. Parts of 1st Half
Overall, #Hit2Movie engages with a decent 1st half & superb 2nd half 💯#Hit2Review #Nani #Hit2MovieReview pic.twitter.com/os8QaaAKCs
— Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) December 1, 2022
#Hit2 Review:
Decent Thriller 👌#AdiviSesh is in his elements & shines👍
Rest of the cast were good✌️
BGM worked💯
Screenplay engages well, especially in 2nd Half✌️
Last cameo will increase hype for #Hit3 😁
Rating: ⭐⭐⭐/5#Hit2Movie #Hit2Review #Hit2MovieReview #Nani pic.twitter.com/gM3kJg825U
— Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) December 1, 2022
#HIT2 what a movie Man. Great writing and great work by entire team. Watched in Denver CO. Man spell bound and Speechless by #AdiviSesh performance. Hats off director #SaileshKolanu . Now i see the confidence behind producer #Nani #NaturalstarNani. So happy to see #HIT2 Universe
— Sri (@sridentcrypto) December 2, 2022
#HIT2 good first half.. l.
— Gautam (@gauthamvarma04) December 2, 2022