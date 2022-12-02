Hit 2 Twitter Review

Young actor Adivi Sesh's much-awaited film Hit 2 has released in the theatres. After watching the crime thriller, the movie buffs shared HIT 2 reviews on social media. HIT 2 is directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

Here is what the audience has to say about the film. Take a look at the reviews right here:

#HIT2 decent first half with gripping sceans and engaging Bgm. Not such big twists in first half. Overall an average first half.#HIT2onDec2#Hit2Movie #HIT2Trailer #Adavisesh — praveen Chowdary kasindala (@PKasindala) December 1, 2022

#Hit2 Review POSITIVES:

1. #AdiviSesh

2. Duration

3. Production Values

4. Suspense regarding villain

5. BGM

6. Cinematography

7. Climax NEGATIVES: 1. Parts of 1st Half Overall, #Hit2Movie engages with a decent 1st half & superb 2nd half 💯#Hit2Review #Nani #Hit2MovieReview pic.twitter.com/os8QaaAKCs — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) December 1, 2022