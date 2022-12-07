HIT 2 Mints Huge Monies At US Box Office

Young actor Adivi Sesh is the man of the hour. After the release of HIT 2, Sesh is being spotted at every event. The crime thriller met with mixed reviews from critics and the public alike. The film is doing rocky steady business at the box office. And it is also minting gold at the box office.

Hit 2 has managed to earn Rs 7.27 cr alone in USA.

The total gross collection of HIT 2 from USA stands at $881,023 (₹7.27 crores). The film is expected to cross the million-dollar mark by this weekend.

HIT 2 has been written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film was produced by Nani under the banner Wall Posters Cinema. Nani is all set to feature in HIT 3.

The film is expected to go on floors by mid of 2023.