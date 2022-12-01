Hit 2 First Day Collection Prediction

Adivi Sesh is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Hit 2. Just a day left for the film to hit the big screens. The film trailer, poster, and teaser got good responses from all quarters. The audience is also eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Adivi Sesh in the film.

The advance bookings have opened for the film in many areas. According to reports, Hit 2 tickets are selling like hotcakes on social media. The film is expected to collect Rs 2 cr plus on opening day at the box office. The film could collect more than the estimated figure.

The film is written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. Meenakshi Chaudhary will be essaying the female lead opposite Adivi Sesh in the film. Hit 2 premiers will be held in North America and other foreign countries. Watch this space for review and collections.