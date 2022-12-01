Hit 2 Climax Will Be Interesting With Many Twists: Adivi Sesh

Young actor Adivi Sesh needs no introduction. He is a self-made actor in Tollywood. He knows surely the pulse of the audience. Sesh was last seen in Major, which was a big hit at the box office. He is gearing up for a second release this year with HIT 2, which releases tomorrow in theatres.

Here's what Sesh about Hit 2:

Did you undergo pressure before committing to the project?

After HIT: The First Case was a success, director Sailesh Kolanu approached me for HIT 2. I told them I don't like to take other people's franchises because Vishwak Sen is the hero of HIT: The First Case. I came to know that they thought to continue the franchise in the future into a HIT verse universe. Different police officers in different cities will enter the fray. Finally, a case of national scale will be taken up by four cops.

Vishwak Sen knew that I was roped in for HIT 2. He has been supportive of the film.

What made you say okay to the project?

The motive behind the killer's crimes is what is exciting. The audience will like the 'why' aspect of the crimes.

What did you like the most in Nani, the producer?

I didn't see him as an actor during the time of HIT 2. He was my producer, and he would understand the insecurities of an actor. Before even I finished my sentence, he would have understood it. I used to be so close to Mahesh Babu during the time of Major but I really didn't like the corporate style of Bollywood production. The working atmosphere is totally different with Nani.

Tell us about Meenakshi Chaudhary's role and the climax.

Her's is a central character in the film. You are also going to see a new Adivi Sesh in the climax. The climax will give you a hint about the third part's hero.

Hit 2 is all about four police officers with seven cases, the seventh case with huge and will answer many questions.

Your next film is with Annapurna Studios. Tell us about that.

I have always admired Nagarjuna garu. I am glad to be working with the banner.

Hit 2 or Major, which was more challenging?

Major was more emotionally challenging. I had to do so much for the film in terms of securing permissions, getting the nod from Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents, etc. Hit 2 was easier.

When is Hit 2 going to be released in Hindi?

The tentative release date of the film is December 30, 2022.

Also Read: Hit 2 First Day Collection Prediction

