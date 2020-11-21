Highest Paid Actors In Tollywood: Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda Net Worth, Fan Following

Prabhas, Allu Arjun and Vijay Devarakonda started their careers at different ages but now they are superstars in Tollywood. They have a huge fan following and have even earned themselves nicknames. Prabhas as Darling and after his all-time hit Baahubali, he has become Baahubali Prabhas, Allu Arjun as Bunny and Stylish star, Vijay Devarkonda as the Loverboy and heartthrob of women in South India.

The actors are not just known for their killer looks but also for their screen presence and choice of movies. Fans can't stop going ga ga over them for their movies. Each actor has a unique style and their own talent. They have motivated millions of people for their hard work and struggle to become successful in their careers. Even in social media, the actors have millions of followers on Instagram.

Check out Allu Arjun, Prabhas And Vijay Deverakonda fan following on social media

Allu Arjun 9.2 M followers

Prabhas 5.7M followers

Vijay Devarakonda 9.6M followers

Considering they are superstars, the actors enjoy a huge fan following on social media. If you are one of those wondering what their net worth is and who the highest-paid actor in Tollywood is, here are the answers.

According to a source in the known, Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas' net worth is said to be around $15 million.

As per a leading English TV channel, Allu Arjun is worth around Rs. 360 crores

Tollywood youth sensation Vijay Devarakonda is said to be earning anywhere between $1.5 to 6 million. These actors also receive money from their brand endorsements.