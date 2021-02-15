Uppena Creates All Time Record For Medium Budget Movies

Mega hero, Vaishnav Tej acted as the lead in the film, Uppena. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Krithi Shetty shared screen space with Vaishnav in the film. The movie released on 12th February and is doing well at the box office. Vaishnav and Krithi won the hearts of the folks with their stunning looks and acting skills. Buchi Babu Sana also proved himself as a director.

Now, the film is earning good revenue at the box office. According to the reports, the film, Uppena is the highest earning debut movie in Telugu film industry in the 21st century. Uppena also beat the record scored by Ram Charan Tej for the film, Chirutha.

Ram Charan - Chirutha (2007-20)

Vaishnav Tej - Upppena (2021-)

The third day world wide share is around 26 crore and expectations are very high. The movie has got an incredible records in the weekend itself. Very soon, the film is going to create an all time record for a February release and all time 2nd record for a romantic movie after Fidaa in Tollywood history.

Uppena is a romantic drama written and directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana. The movie was bankrolled by Sukumar in collaboration with Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, under their respective banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers. The story of the movie is about Aasi (Tej), a fisherman who falls in love with Bebamma (Krithi Shetty). Her father Raayanam (Vijay Sethupathi) is a rich zamindar and how he protects his father from Aasi is the rest of the story.