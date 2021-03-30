High Drama on Jabardasth Sets As Anchor Varsha Attempts Suicide After Fight On Sets

Jabardasth is one of the most popular reality shows in Telugu television. The show airs every Thursday and Friday on ETV @9:30 pm. The show organisers have released the latest promo of April 2. The promo which has been dropped on social media, highlights a few comedy sequences. Veteran actress Roja who's the judge on Jabardasth show asks anchor Varsha and Kevvu Karthik to make a fool of Jabardasth contestants who are outside the show.

Varsha tries to fool Hyper Aadi but he isn't convinced with her answer and he understands that she is up to something. Later, Varsha is seen approaching Chalaki Chanti and the latter is seen saying If you are an artiste, you have to write your own script and should prepare for it instead of waiting for him, pointing to Keevu Karthik. Varshini climbs the building, she tells Karthik "I am gonna jump from the building as you have insulted me in front of everyone, you are a mute spectator. Later, she comes down and tells Chanti 'April fool'. Chanti lashes out. "Do you have any common sense playing such pranks. If anything happens to her, will you take up the responsibility," Chanti is seen asking in the promo? Here's the promo for you.