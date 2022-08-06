Hi Vijay Deverakonda, Have You Forgotten Hyderabad, Ask Netizens

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is leaving no stone unturned to make loud noises in Bollywood with Liger. Last week, Deverakonda and Ananya were spotted at the Mumbai airport for film promotions.

Now, Vijay Deverakonda is in Pune for Liger promotions. He was seen at Graduate Chai Wala which runs by Priyanka Gupta.

Pics of Deverakonda's Liger promotions in Pune are being shared widely on social media. It's a known fact that Deverakonda has a massive fan following across the globe, especially in Telugu.

However, Telugu fans of Deverakonda seem to be upset with the Liger actor. A section of netizens are asking if Vijay Deverakonda has forgotten Hyderabad? Why is he promoting Liger extensively in North?

Vijay Deverakonda hasn't promoted or launched anything related to Liger in Hyderabad except the film's trailer. Deverakonda fans want him to do promotions in the Telugu states and not North India.

When will Deverakonda head back to Hyderabad to promote Liger remains to be seen. Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and it is produced by Karan Johar under Dharmee Productions. Ananya Panday plays the love interest of Vijay Deverakonda in Liger.