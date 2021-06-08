He's Just Like Me: Renu Desai on Akira Nandan

Former Tollywood actress and Marathi director Renu Desai stays active on social media. She often shares pictures of her kids with her fans and followers.

In a latest picture Renu Desai shared on social media, the actress and her son Akira Nandan are seen smiling at the picture. She shared the picture and wrote a meaningful message, which reads...“Akira is the only one person in this world who can make me laugh till my cheeks hurt! His sense of humour so like mine that it feels like I am laughing at my own jokes

Bless my li’ll angel 🧡

Renu Desai's post liked by 47k people and the comments section is filled with emojis.

It’s been a long time, Renu Desai has appeared in films. Now, she has started playing a judge for reality shows. On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan fans are eagerly waiting for Akira Nandan's debut in Tollywood. Mega power star Ram Charan and Bandla Ganesh are said to be vying to introduce him as an actor to the Telugu audience.

Apparently, they are waiting for a good script to launch him as a hero in Tollywood. We have to wait and see when Akira Nandan will make his grand debut in Telugu.