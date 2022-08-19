Here's Your Chance to Interview Liger Actor Vijay Deverakonda, Deets Inside

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have been promoting the film extensively in different parts of the country. The duo is doing blockbuster promotions across India to reach a larger section of the audience.

This is Vijay Deverakonda's first pan india film and Ananya Panday's debut film in Telugu. Expectations are riding high on the project. If you are a die-hard fan of Vijay Deverakonda and have questions regarding Liger? Here's your chance to shoot your questions to him.

Vijay Deverakonda will be answering them online. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are going to read your tweets and answer your questions.

Send your questions via Twitter. Here's the video for you:

Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadha.The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar under the banner Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.