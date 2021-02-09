Here's Your Chance To Act In Prabhas-Deepika Movie: Nag Ashwin's Casting Call

Prabhas is one of the most sought after actors in Tollywood. Several directors will be in a queue to work with him because he enjoys massive fan following across the globe. Many of his fans want to feature in his films.

If you have that dream, then here is your golden chance to act with him. Prabhas and director Nag Ashwini, who are collaborating for the film announced earlier that they will hold open auditions for interested candidates as they also wants to introduce local talent in the film. For submission and more enquiries, the team has provided details of email id:VYMTALENT@GMAIL.COM

On the career front, Prabhas will next be seen in Radhe Shyam which is likely to be released in the second half of this year. He was last seen in Saaho and the film did extremely well at the box office.