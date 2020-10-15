Here's Why Sujatha Called Nagarjuna As A Bittu

Jordar Sujatha is one of the popular TV hosts and entertains the audience with her Telangana dialect. As you all might aware, Sujatha was eliminated in the fifth week. According to the sources, Sujatha was supposed to be eliminated a long back but she couldn't as she was not on the nomination list. She stayed in the house for nearly five weeks. She performed well in all the tasks which were assigned by Bigg Boss. She also shared a good rapport with other contestants.

The main reason behind Sujatha's elimination is believed to be addressing the host with a nickname. For those who don’t know, Sujatha used to call Akkineni Nagarjuna as ‘Bittu’ which is a character name of Nagarjuna in ‘Manam’ movie. Sujatha addressing Nagarjuna with a nickname didn’t go well with his fans. It’s a known fact that Nagarjuna enjoys a huge fan following across the globe.



Ever since Sujatha has come out of the show, she has been giving back to back interviews. In one of her interviews, Sujatha revealed that why she called Nagarjuna as ‘Bittu’. During the selection process for Bigg Boss Telugu, the team asked her, 'Do you like Nagarjuna?' She said that she likes Nagarjuna so much and ‘Bittu’ character in Manam is one of her favorites. They told me to call Bittu. She further added that, "Nagarjuna sir was very happy, whenever I called him ‘Bittu’. If Bigg Boss makers didn’t like calling Nagarjuna sir as ‘Bittu’ they would have called me to the confession room to give warning. But, they never did it." She asked for an apology to Nagarjuna fans for calling him ‘Bittu’. She thanked all the fans and well-wishers who have supported her throughout the show’.