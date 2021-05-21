Here's Why Jr NTR May Not Work With Uppena Director

Director Buchi Babu Sana is not new to the audience, because his debut movie ‘Uppena’ became a splash hit at the ticket windows.

The leading production house, Mythri Movie Makers, who were producers of Uppena, rewarded Buchi Babu Sana by gifting an expensive Benz car. Currently, Buchi Babu Sana is in the best phase of his life, enjoying the success with his first film.

Yesterday, it was our beloved actor Jr NTR’s birthday. Rajamouli has released a new poster from ‘RRR’, while Prashanth Neel confirmed his collaboration with Aravind Sametha actor. Rajamouli and Prashanth Neel’s special surprise on Tarak’s birthday seems to be the greatest gift to his fans.

Ever since Uppena became an industry hit, rumors are doing the rounds that Buchi Babu would be teaming up with Jr NTR. There’s no official announcement about their collaboration yet, but, what caught our attention is Buchi Babu Sana’s latest tweet on Tarak’s birthday which read

"Happy Birthday Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao garu

Waiting sir.....

LET'S CREATE A TREND telling a LOCAL STORY GLOBALLY

Thanks for unconditional love and affection sir...

@tarak9999



Looking at his tweet, it clearly indicates that Jr NTR hasn’t given his nod to the film yet. It remains to be seen if he will do that after Rajamouli’s RRR, Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel’s film, as Tarak's image is going to change after the release of these films. Tarak will surely become a pan India star after the release of ‘RRR’.

There's a possibility for Tarak to explore other languages films and he may not work with Buchi Babu after his next releases. It remains to be seenwhether Buchi Babu Sana's wait gets over in the next two years or his dream of working with Tarak will remain a dream forever. Let's wait and watch what the future has in store for him.