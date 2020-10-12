The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 are giving new twists to the show and it has successfully completed one month . Last week, we saw Gangavva's self eviction. She walked out of the show as she was not feeling well and was unable to perform in the tasks. On the other hand, Sujatha has been eliminated from the show and she was the fifth contestant to be out of the show.

There are 13 contestants in the house and are competing hard to win the title. Among all, Abhijeet is one of the strong contestants in the house. He gained a decent fan following through his performance in ‘Life Is Beautiful’. The film turned out to be a decent hit at the box office. Abhijeet's performance in the movie was loved by all and sundry. Few of his fans were very happy to see him on the Big Boss reality show. But, Abhijeet is disappointing them by not performing well in the physical tasks.

Abhijeet's close friend Sudhakar Komakula who also featured in ‘Life Is Beautiful’ revealed a few secrets about Abhijeet. He said that “ Abhijeet is a sportsperson. He plays basketball, volleyball and all kinds of sports. A few days ago, Abhijeet had a shoulder injury and that could be the reason, he is not playing well. If he hadn’t injured he would have won all the tasks. A few years back, Abhijeet got a six-pack and I did a photoshoot for him. Abhijeet worked hard to achieve it and he didn't eat food for three days. He is a very dedicated and hard working person. I hope he will perform better in the coming days. He urged all the show lovers to support him and asked to vote for him until he becomes the winner of this season.”