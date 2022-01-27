Here's Where You Can Watch Radhe Shyam

Rebel star Prabhas' upcoming film Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Rumors are doing the rounds that Prabhas' Radhe Shyam will have a digital release.

News does travel fast, the rumors have also reached the ears of the makers of Radhe Shyam. The makers of the movie have dismissed the rumors as untrue and reiterated that the film will release only in theatres.

They have urged the audience not to believe in rumors and asked them to wait for some time as they would be announcing a new release date of the film soon.

Radhe Shyam is helmed by Radha Krishna and produced under the banner, UV Creations. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the film.