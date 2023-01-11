Here's When Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna Could Share Stage Together

Megastar Chiranjeevi is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Waltair Veerayya. During the movie promotions, Chiranjeevi was asked if there is any chance for him to share stage with Balakrishna.

Chiranjeevi said that he would love to share the dias with Balakrishna but it is in the hands of Mythri Movie Makers. "If both the films become success at the box office, then one actor from these would come as chief guest for the success meet," he said.

Let's wait and watch how Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy will perform at the box office.

Waltair Veerayya is directed by Bobby. The film is produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja will be seen in prominent roles.