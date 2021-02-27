Here's When Allu Arjun Will Speak About Uppena?

Stylish star Allu Arjun carved a niche for himself as a dependable star in TFI. He enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. Some of his fans and audience are waiting to hear Allu Arjun's review on Uppena. It's a known fact that Uppena is a debut movie of Vaishnav Tej. Superstar Mahesh Babu and other celebs are appreciating the team.

When's Allu Arjun will open about Uppena has become a hot topic on social media. According to reports, Allu Arjun will be the chief guest to Chaavu Kaburu Challaga pre-release event, which will be held on March 9. The buzz on social media doing the rounds that Allu Arjun might talk about Uppena during the pre-release event because Vaishnav Tej hails from Mega family. Let's wait and watch whether Bunny will really talk about Vaishnav Tej's Uppena or not.

On the career front, Allu Arjun will be seen next in Pushpa, under the direction of Sukumar. Sukumar will be seen as the female lead and the film is slated for release on August 13. Watch this space for more updates.