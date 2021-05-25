Here's The Truth About Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

Young Tiger Jr NTR has recovered and doing well after he tested negative for COVID-19 recently. If things went as planned, then Jr NTR would be hosting the reality show ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’. Speculations are doing the rounds that the show has been shelved. If you ask us, we feel there is no truth in it.

According to reliable sources, Jr NTR’s ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’ is likely to be telecasted in the month of August. The show makers are waiting for the situation to improve for the audience, as they have to shortlist the contestants from two Telugu speaking states. It is being said that Jr NTR has taken some advance amount for the show. He is believed to a signed a contract that he would be hosting Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’ show for a while. Jr NTR will not violate the agreement rules because he always connects to the audience be it shows or movies, that’s why he enjoys an extensive fan following across the states.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is awaiting the release of his much-awaited film ‘RRR’, which is being directed by Rajamouli. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on October 13, 2021.