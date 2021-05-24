Here's The Truth About Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor OTT Release

Akkineni Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor is one of the most awaited films of the year. Speculations are doing the rounds that Most Eligible Bachelor is likely to skip the theatrical releases. Buzz has it that the makers are planning to opt for OTT release. The film is being produced by Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts.

Rumors are flying thick and fast in finale town that Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor is likely to stream on Aha. News does travel fast and the rumors seem have been reached to the ears of the makers. Guess what? The makers of the movie have rubbished the rumors and asked fans not to believe in any kind of OTT rumors. They have clearly mentioned that they are waiting for the film to release in theatres.

Most Eligible Bachelor is written and directed by Bhaskar and it is produced by Allu Aravind. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in the film. The makers are yet to announce a new official release date of the film.