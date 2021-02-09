Here's The Simbu Role In Jr NTR-Trivikram's Movie

Actor young tiger Jr NTR is one of the bankable actors in Tollywood. Currently, he is busy with the most anticipated film 'RRR' under the direction of Rajamouli. After the completion of RRR, Jr NTR will work on with Trivikam's yet to be titled film.

The regular shooting of the film will commence by mid of May or early June. Trivikram is busy in finalising the rest of the cast and crew. The buzz on social media suggests that Tamil Actor Simbu has been approached for a villain role in an untitled film.

Simbu is also impressed with his role but he seems to be taking some time to think about it. So far, he hasn't given nod yet to the film. If everything goes as planned, then, Simbu might feature in Jr NTR-Trivikram's Movie. S S Thaman who's basking in the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and the film album received much appreciation from all quarters.