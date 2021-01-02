Here's How Nagarjuna Hit Double Jackpot

Looks like 2021 could be a great year to Akkineni Nagarjuna. Currently, he is in the happy space as his reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 registered the highest 21.7 TVR is believed to be the highest viewership across any Bigg Boss in India. Nagarjuna thanked his fans and audience on social media. If you are a die-hard fan of Nagarjuna, then this piece of news is for you. According to the trusted sources, Netflix has bought the rights of Nagarjuna's starrer 'Wild Dog'. Any wild guesses for how much 'Wild Dog' rights have been sold.

Netflix has bagged the rights of the film for a whopping amount of Rs 27 crore. It's really a fancy deal for the Wild Dog producer. The film is produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under their banner Matinee Entertainment. The film will skip theatrical release and it will directly stream on Netflix by end of this month. Nagarjuna created a new record in Bigg Boss history and his movie rights also sold for a fancy price. In this context, Nagarjuna seems to have hit jackpot.

The film is directed by debutant Ashishor Soloman, is touted to be an action thriller. Nagarjuna will be seen playing the role of an encounter specialist, NIA officer ACP Vijay Varma in the film. It also features Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, and Atul Kulkarni in important roles.