Here's How Nag Ashwin Turned Debut Producer For Jathi Ratnalu

Did you remember director Nag Ashwin? Most of the viewers would say a big 'Yes'. He rose to fame with the movie 'Mahanati' which was released in 2018. Now, he has donned the hat of a producer for Jathi Ratnalu. The film has created much hype amongst the fans and audience. Thanks to the film trailer which has garnered millions of views on Youtube.

Only few days left for the film to hit the screens. The makers of Jathi Ratnalu have started the movie promotions with an intention to reach a large audience. In a recent interaction," Nag Ashwin said how he had met Jathi Ratnalu director Anudeep KV. He said that I watched one of his web series and I liked it. I had interest to work with him. I was waiting for a long time to do content-driven films. As soon as he narrated the script and I felt like to produce it. When he was asked about Naveen Polishetty, Nag Ashwini said that he can pull off any role easily. He heaped praises Director Anudeep for his amazing talent and appreciated him for his quality of work."

If you are waiting to meet the cast and crew of Jathi Ratnalu. Here's you chance to meet them. The film pre-release event is all set to take place tomorrow i.e on March 7 at Kakatiya Degree College in Hanmakonda. Apart from Naveen, the film also stars Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna will also appear in significant roles. The film will hit the big screens on March 11.