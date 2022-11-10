Here's How Much Yashoda Must Earn To Become Profitable Venture

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most talented and gorgeous stars in the entertainment industry. After a long time, Samantha is making comeback to the silver screen with her upcoming film Yashoda.

The film trailer, teaser, and posters have generated much hype among the audience. Samantha fans and the audience are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Samantha in Yashoda. According to reports, Yashoda is said to have made the pre-release business of Rs 50 cr including satellite and digital rights.

Yashoda needs another Rs 9 cr for the film to enter into the profit zone. If Yashoda opens to positive talk, then, there is no stopping the film at the box office. Let's wait and see how the audience would react to Yashoda. The film is directed by Hari-Harish. Watch this space for Yashoda review and collections.