Here's How Much Prashanth Neel Remuneration For Jr NTR Film

s there anyone who doesn't know Sandalwood Director Prashanth Neel? Hardly anybody, right? He became a national sensation after the movie ‘KGF: Chapter 1’, which was released in 2018. The film featured Kannada Rocking Star Yash in the lead role and the film did astounding business at the box office. Post-KGF success, Prashanth Neel has now shifted his focus towards Tollywood and doing groundwork to work with Telugu actors. As you all must be aware by now, Prashanth Neel is working on Prabhas starrer ‘Salaar’ and the film's production has been halted due to Covid shutdown.

On the other hand, Prashanth Neel has also announced that he would be associating with Jr NTR for a new movie. Prashanth Neel’s film with Jr NTR is likely to be launched sometime next year. Now, the remuneration of Prashanth Neel for Jr NTR’s yet-to-be launched film has become a hot topic of discussion on social media.

If reports are anything to go by, Prashanth Neel will be getting a fat paycheck for Jr NTR’s untitled film. It is being speculated that Prashanth Neel is getting paid Rs 10 cr as his remuneration for Tarak’s film. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel is awaiting the release of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which is in the post-production stage. The film is slated for release on July 16, 2021.