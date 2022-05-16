Here's How Much Parasuram Got Paid For Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Director Parasuram is basking in the success of his recent outing, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film met with mixed reviews from fans and the audience alike. A section of the audience is not happy with Parasuram's direction.

They are saying Parasuram failed to handle a big star like Mahesh Babu. Some of them are pretty happy with Parasuram for bringing some change in Mahesh Babu's acting style. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is doing decent business at the box office. Only four days after its release, the film has earned Rs 96 crore share plus.

Do you know how much Parasuram was paid for Sarkaru Vaari Paata? If reports are to be believed, Sarkaru Vaari Paata got paid Rs 10 for the film. However, an official confirmation regarding the same news is awaited. The film features Keerthy Suresh, Nadiya, and Vennela Kishore, among others.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Non Stop: Have Akhil Fans Given Up on Him?

