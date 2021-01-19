Here's How Much Business Ravi Teja's Krack Made In 9 days

Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan's KRACK has gone on a record-breaking run at the box office ever since it releases on January 9 be it domestic or international market. The film is roaring at the box office. The film is giving a tough competition to Sankranthi releases like Vijay's Master and Ram's RED. Ravi Teja's KRACK has become the first hit of this year but it failed to beat to Vijay's Master. As you all might be aware that, Vijay's Master received mixed reviews from fans and audience alike.

The film has managed to enter into Rs 100 cr club in just two days of its release. Ravi Teja's KRACK also earned glowing reviews from several quarters but it is yet to enter into Rs 50 cr club. Likewise, Vijay's Master is doing tremendously at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Talking about KRACK latest collections, the film is believed to have made the business of Rs 1.5 cr on its ninth day at the box office. The gross total of the film stands at 40 cr, whereas the net collection till date is Rs 34 crore plus.

A day wise break up of distributors share in Telugu states:

Day 1: Rs 6.30 crore

Day 2: Rs 3.00 crore

Day 3: Rs 2.60 crore

Day 4: Rs 2.55 crore

Day 5: Rs 2.20 crore

Day 6: Rs 2.20 crore

Day 7: Rs 2.00 crore

Day 8: Rs 2.30 crore

Total: Rs 23.15 crore

Investment: Rs 16.50 crore

Recovery: 140%

