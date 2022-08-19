Here's How Much Bimbisara Earned So Far At The Box Office

We never know which film will the audience love or support. Sometimes, even the films which have big stars bomb at the box office. But, a few films with newbies do more business than expectedat the box office.

Now, a case in point is that of Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara which created minimum hyper before its release. But now, the film is being touted as the biggest hit in Tollywood this year.

Before Bimbisara released in theatres, the film had a low buzz. The shows' collections picked up after the positive word of mouth soon after frist show.

The film is continues to do good business at the box office. According to sources, Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara has managed to earn RS 40 cr plus at the worldwide box office. Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara joins the list of profitable films in Telugu with Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam and Nikhil's Karthikeya 2.