Here's How Allu Arjun Matches Prabhas Stardom

Did you know this? Tollywood Rebel star Prabhas and Stylish star Allu Arjun are best friends for ages? A section of the audience is waiting to see this combo on the big screen. The duo drfinitely wouldn’t mind working together. If they get an interesting script, they will surely get ready to join hands for a movie. Prabhas is a pan India star while Arjun too is known across India as his movies are dubbed in several languages.



If reports are to believed, Allu Arjun matches Prabhas' stardom, be it in fan following or pay wise. Prabhas has become the most sought-after actor in Tollywood, after the smashing success of Baahubali.

After Baahubali franchise, Prabhas is charging Rs 50 cr as his remuneration for medium budget films, he is also said to be charging Rs 80 cr plus for a few pan Indian films. Have you heard this yet? Allu Arjun is getting paid Rs 50 cr as his remuneration for the much-awaited film ‘Pushpa’. Bunny seems to be one of the highest-paid stars in Tollywood after Prabhas. In this context, Bunny's stardom us as big as Prabhas.

On the career front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa, under the direction of Sukumar. On the other hand, Prabhas is awaiting the release of ‘Radhe Shyam’ which is slated for release on July 30, 2021.